Pakistan working tirelessly to eradicate polio from country: PM

Thanking the Foundation for its longstanding support for polio eradication in Pakistan, the Prime Minister said the country will continue its stronger partnership with the Foundation in this regard.

RIYADH: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 29th, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan is working tirelessly to eradicate polio from the country and a sustained effort is required by all international partners to reach the goal of a polio-free Pakistan.

He was talking to founder and co-chair of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Bill Gates, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum's special meeting in Riyadh on Monday (today).

He said the Gates Foundation is a trusted partner in Pakistan's socio-economic development and we seek further collaboration in other areas including IT, science education and disaster management.

On the occasion, Bill Gates recalled the immunization and polio vaccine program in Punjab under the leadership of Shehbaz Sharif as Chief Minister and emphasized replicating the same practice across the country to make immunization program a success.

He acknowledged Pakistan's efforts and said polio eradication is vital to protect future generations from this crippling disease.

The Prime Minister and Bill Gates also discussed progress on ongoing activities between Pakistan and the Foundation in the areas of immunization, nutrition, and financial inclusion.

The Prime Minister also extended an invitation to Bill Gates to visit Pakistan.