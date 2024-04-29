Pakistan Working Tirelessly To Eradicate Polio From Country: PM
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 29, 2024 | 01:56 PM
Thanking the Foundation for its longstanding support for polio eradication in Pakistan, the Prime Minister said the country will continue its stronger partnership with the Foundation in this regard.
RIYADH: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 29th, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan is working tirelessly to eradicate polio from the country and a sustained effort is required by all international partners to reach the goal of a polio-free Pakistan.
He was talking to founder and co-chair of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Bill Gates, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum's special meeting in Riyadh on Monday (today).
Thanking the Foundation for its longstanding support for polio eradication in Pakistan, the Prime Minister said the country will continue its stronger partnership with the Foundation in this regard.
He said the Gates Foundation is a trusted partner in Pakistan's socio-economic development and we seek further collaboration in other areas including IT, science education and disaster management.
On the occasion, Bill Gates recalled the immunization and polio vaccine program in Punjab under the leadership of Shehbaz Sharif as Chief Minister and emphasized replicating the same practice across the country to make immunization program a success.
He acknowledged Pakistan's efforts and said polio eradication is vital to protect future generations from this crippling disease.
The Prime Minister and Bill Gates also discussed progress on ongoing activities between Pakistan and the Foundation in the areas of immunization, nutrition, and financial inclusion.
The Prime Minister also extended an invitation to Bill Gates to visit Pakistan.
Recent Stories
IHC Justice Sattar dismisses pleas moved by FIA, PEMRA and PTA in audio leaks ca ..
Gillespie, Kirsten feature in 48th edition of PCB Podcast
Security forces kill four terrorists in Tank
Fake immoral video of Ducky Bhai's wife goes on viral on social media
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024
Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day
Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 against New Zealand
Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three police officers dead
PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boost economic ties
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Students of SBBWU gain insight into urban mobility, sustainability during BRT system visit7 minutes ago
-
IHC Justice Sattar dismisses pleas moved by FIA, PEMRA and PTA in audio leaks case14 minutes ago
-
CM GB orders swift action to restore roads27 minutes ago
-
CM Murad launches week-long anti-polio drive37 minutes ago
-
RDA authorities directed to take strict action against illegal construction46 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 170,200 cusecs water47 minutes ago
-
1,400 cops deployed to protect polio teams47 minutes ago
-
Gas suspension schedule issued1 hour ago
-
CWAs to boost overseas employment opportunities for Pakistanis abroad2 hours ago
-
Opaque Wheat Bags Distribution: Record of 6000 bags allegedly found missing at PASSCO centre2 hours ago
-
OPF to establish new female academic block in Rawalpindi2 hours ago
-
Restoration of damaged roads in Upper KP starts; five killed, six injured: PDMA2 hours ago