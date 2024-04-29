IHC Justice Sattar dismisses pleas moved by FIA, PEMRA and PTA in audio leaks case

(@Abdulla99267510)

Justice Babar Sattar questions the public entities about their authority and grievances to move recusal pleas against the audio leaks case.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 29th, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Babar Sattar dismissed the pleas moved by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) regarding objections raised against him in the audio leaks case.

Justice Sattar also imposed fine of Rs500,000 on each of the entity.

The court had to take up the applications from Bushra Bibi and Najam Saqib, saw the presence of Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan and legal counsel Chaudhry Aitzaz Ahsan.

Justice Sattar addressed Aitzaz Ahsan, and observed that he would hear the miscellaneous applications first.

Expressing concern over FIA's objections, Justice Sattar questioned their authority, particularly regarding the agency's request to transfer the case to a different court due to his alleged involvement in a previous letter addressing intelligence agencies' interference in judicial affairs.

Justice Sattar delved into the concept of conflict of interest, particularly in cases where judges might face executive pressure, before ultimately dismissing FIA's objection petition and imposing a fine of Rs500,000, while also contemplating contempt of court proceedings against the FIA director general.

Additional Attorney General Munawar Iqbal Dogal clarified FIA's stance, denying any connection to the installation of hidden cameras at judges' residences but emphasizing the agency's role in the ongoing petition regarding agency involvement.

Similarly, the court demanded an explanation from the Intelligence Bureau (IB) regarding the filing of their application and individually summoned the IB's joint director general, with Justice Sattar questioning the approval process for IB's submissions.

Addressing Pemra's objections, Justice Sattar queried the grounds for their appeal before dismissing all petitions from Pemra, PTA, FIA, and IB, fining each entity Rs500,000 and suggesting the initiation of contempt of court proceedings against relevant authorities.

The lawyers and representatives of the legal fraternity present in court praised Justice Sattar's resolute stance, with Aitzaz Ahsan expressing pride in the Islamabad High Court's decision.