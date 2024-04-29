Open Menu

SIC Chief Asks PTI Leaders To Resign From Assemblies

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 29, 2024 | 02:17 PM

Sahibzada Hamid Raza says he will resign from the assembly first if Imran Khan could not get justice in the coming days.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 29th, 2024) Sahibzada Hamid Raza, the head of the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), asked the leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to submit resignations from their positions in the assemblies.

Sahibzada Hamid Raza took to X , formerly known as Twitter, and asked the PTI leaders to immediately step down from their roles in the assemblies and mobilize on the streets to demand justice.

Sahibzada Hamid Raza said that if the founder of PTI does not receive justice in the forthcoming weeks, they will refrain from attending assembly sessions.

He stated, “I will be the first individual to resign from the National Assembly in solidarity with PTI,”.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) organized a rally from Karachi to Sukkur the day before, led by Haleem Adil Sheikh and Shahzain Shah.

There are also reports that the PTI is likely to hold talks with the "relevant powers" in coming days.

