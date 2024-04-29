SIC Chief Asks PTI Leaders To Resign From Assemblies
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 29, 2024 | 02:17 PM
Sahibzada Hamid Raza says he will resign from the assembly first if Imran Khan could not get justice in the coming days.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 29th, 2024) Sahibzada Hamid Raza, the head of the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), asked the leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to submit resignations from their positions in the assemblies.
Sahibzada Hamid Raza took to X , formerly known as Twitter, and asked the PTI leaders to immediately step down from their roles in the assemblies and mobilize on the streets to demand justice.
Sahibzada Hamid Raza said that if the founder of PTI does not receive justice in the forthcoming weeks, they will refrain from attending assembly sessions.
He stated, “I will be the first individual to resign from the National Assembly in solidarity with PTI,”.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) organized a rally from Karachi to Sukkur the day before, led by Haleem Adil Sheikh and Shahzain Shah.
There are also reports that the PTI is likely to hold talks with the "relevant powers" in coming days.
Recent Stories
Pakistan working tirelessly to eradicate polio from country: PM
IHC Justice Sattar dismisses pleas moved by FIA, PEMRA and PTA in audio leaks ca ..
Gillespie, Kirsten feature in 48th edition of PCB Podcast
Security forces kill four terrorists in Tank
Fake immoral video of Ducky Bhai's wife goes on viral on social media
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024
Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day
Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 against New Zealand
Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three police officers dead
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Hajj training for intending pilgrims held9 minutes ago
-
Tree plantation, cleanliness campaign accelerated in Gilgit schools10 minutes ago
-
One killed, 10 injured in Talash accident10 minutes ago
-
10 people died in recent rains in KP10 minutes ago
-
MHBA delegation calls on CJ Punjab10 minutes ago
-
11 injured in road accident10 minutes ago
-
Orientation day held at Bakhtawar cadet collage Nawabshah10 minutes ago
-
Students of SBBWU gain insight into urban mobility, sustainability during BRT system visit20 minutes ago
-
Pakistan working tirelessly to eradicate polio from country: PM24 minutes ago
-
IHC Justice Sattar dismisses pleas moved by FIA, PEMRA and PTA in audio leaks case27 minutes ago
-
CM GB orders swift action to restore roads40 minutes ago
-
CM Murad launches week-long anti-polio drive50 minutes ago