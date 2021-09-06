UrduPoint.com

UAE's Saeed Al Muhairi Bids For History At FEI World Endurance Champion For Young Riders

Mon 06th September 2021

ERMELO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Sep, 2021) Two-time champion Sayed Salem Atiq Khamis Al Muhairi will spearhead the UAE’s challenge at the 2021 FEI World Endurance Champion for Young Riders and Juniors which will be held at Ermelo, Netherlands from 6th to 11th September.

The talented 19-year-old rider, who recorded impressive wins at the last two editions of the event at San Rossore (2019) and Valeggio Sui Mincio (2017), in Italy, is among five UAE riders who will compete for individual and team honors at the prestigious bi-annual Championships.

The last edition of the FEI World Endurance Champion for Young Riders and Juniors, which took place in San Rossore, Pisa on 12th September 2019 saw the complete dominance of the UAE team with Saeed Almuhairi – (M7 Endurance Stables) winning the gold followed by Shaheen Al Mazrouei – (F3 Stables) and Saif Al Mazrouei (MRM Stables).

The other members of the UAE team are Abdulla Ali Mohamed Ali Alamri (21 years), Fares Ahmad Saeed Daafoos Amer Al Mansoori (18), Hamdan Ahmad Mohd Al Marri (21), and 15-year-old Khalfan Juma Mohammed Khamis Beljafla who is the youngest member of the squad.

All the UAE team athletes will sport the ‘Fly Better Emirates’ logo on team jerseys following their sponsorship by the world-leading airline who is a long-standing supporter of equestrian events.

The UAE will also be looking to complete a hat-trick of wins in the Team Event having struck gold at San Rossore and Valeggio Sul Mincio.

Major General Mohammed Essa Al Adhab, General Manager, Dubai Equestrian Club (DEC), commented, "In what has been a very difficult year for sport with the current pandemic, the UAE is delighted to be able to send our national team to the World Endurance Championship for Young Riders and Juniors.

"Good and safe planning between the officials and rider has led to our participation in the Netherlands. Hopefully we go to the event with a positive attitude to give our best. The squad is at their best fitness levels and their mental game is at its highest," Al Adhab added.

"They are a young team and still have room to improve, but we hope they can achieve their goals of delivering their best performances, both individually and as a team."

Some of the world’s best long distance riders will compete in the 120km World Endurance Champion for Young Riders and Juniors which will be held over four legs on Thursday, September 9 at Ermelo, the headquarters for equestrian disciplines in the Netherlands.

Saeed Salem Atiq Khamis Al Muhairi, who is aware that endurance history beckons for him this week should he win the goal for the third time, said, "It is very exciting and I feel privileged to be in this position to represent the UAE and make the country proud.

"The main thing is that I feel I am improving and performing better and beet, which is the goal of this noble sport."

"I have the confidence and I am going to the Netherlands to give my best," he added. "I’m excited and determined to compete well."

Over 100 riders from 35 nations, including Algeria, Andorra, Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Bahrain, Canada, Chile, South Korea, Croatia, Denmark, Ecuador, United Arab Emirates, Estonia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Namibia, Norway, Holland, Oman, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Slovakia, USA, Sweden, Switzerland, Tunisia, Hungary, and Uruguay will be seen in action at Ermelo which will simultaneously host the European Championship for Seniors.

