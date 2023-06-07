(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jun, 2023) ABU DHABI, 7th June, 2023 (WAM) – The strategic partnership between the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF) and the Mubadala Investment Company has proven to be a shining example of successful collaborations in the sports sector. The outcomes that have resulted from the partnership so far demonstrate the importance of establishing strong foundations for UAE’s athletes to achieve success and excellence at all levels and has set a role model for others in the industry to follow, as it continues to yield positive results.

The partnership was launched in October last year, with Mubadala becoming the exclusive official sponsor of the national jiu-jitsu team across all categories. It was born out of Mubadala’s commitment to providing support for one of the most successful national teams, whose champions have won numerous international titles in recent years.

The agreement has had a quick positive impact on the performance of the national team, as it allowed the athletes to maintain consistent performances, thanks to the partnership which paved the way for more training camps in the UAE and abroad, as well as increased participation in international events.

The team has recorded a series of achievements, including dominating numerous continental and world championships, and winning numerous medals across all forums – most notably the Jiu-Jitsu World Championship, which took place in Abu Dhabi last year, where the team was crowned champions for the third consecutive year.

Furthermore, the partnership has provided an added motivation for the national team, administrators, coaches, and athletes, ultimately enhancing their sense of responsibility and commitment to their roles. This, combined with the Federation’s efforts to provide comprehensive leadership elements for the team at all levels, contributed to the champions achieving great success at last year’s Jiu-Jitsu World Championships in Abu Dhabi.

The Championship was held at the newly renamed Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City from October 29 to November 8, where the team finished in first place after winning an unprecedented number of medals. Both male and female fighters across various categories performed exceptionally well, winning 26 gold, 17 silver, and 20 bronze medals – a total of 63 combined.

The national team continued its impressive performance at the continental level last February by winning first place for the third consecutive year at the Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Bangkok. The athletes displayed great determination and high technical skill, resulting in a distinguished performance to bring home 16 medals, made up of seven golds, five silvers, and four bronzes. The team underwent intensive training in Abu Dhabi and Sydney in the months leading up to the start of the Asian Championship.

The national team, again, displayed a strong performance at the Grand Prix Paris Open 2023 held last April, with its stars winning a total of 16 medals consisting of five golds, four silvers, and seven bronzes. The impressive performance is a testament to the team’s commitment and the development of its promising talents, as well as a perfect indicator of its readiness for future competitions. The team also topped the Grand Prix Thailand Open 2023, hosted by Bangkok from May 19-21, amassing 20 medals made up of nine golds, seven silvers, and four bronze.

Homaid Al Shimmari, Deputy Group CEO and Chief Corporate & Human Capital Officer in Mubadala Investment Company, said, “Mubadala is proud to support the UAE Jiu Jitsu Federation and the Jiu-Jitsu National team, who are demonstrating the importance of sportsmanship and representing our nation abroad.

These national champions are exceptional athletes who raise our flag high at global tournaments, and continue to break records with their incredible achievements.”

He further added, “Mubadala is committed to equipping local talents with the skills and resources they need to thrive on the international stage. These young athletes are inspiring future generations to achieve their ambitions and I look forward to seeing this formidable team rising even further.”

Mohammed Salem Al Dhaheri, Deputy Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said, “The strategic partnership between the UAEJJF and Mubadala Investment Company has paved the way for a new era of achievements. This partnership has played a pivotal role in providing resources and support to enable the national team to develop their performance and reach new levels. Through internal and external training camps, we can refine the talents of our athletes and elevate their capabilities, ultimately leading to more achievements and reaching new horizons of excellence and leadership.”

Al Dhaheri added: “We are committed to providing various aspects of support to the national team’s members and nurturing promising talents. We continue to work with various partners and sponsors who share the same vision and values as us to advance UAE Jiu-Jitsu and maintain its global leadership. I would like to commend the tireless efforts made by the Mubadala Investment Company in providing support for the national team. They are our partners in success and achievements and provide a model for all national institutions in empowering young citizens of the country and nurturing talented people to continue their brilliance in the various sports fields."

Al Dhaheri also added that the partnership will continue to evolve in order to accomplish its objectives, such as strengthening the country’s burgeoning position in the global sports map and facilitating the champions to pursue their journey of accomplishments.

Faisal Al-Ketbi, the captain of the national team, also expressed his gratitude towards the support provided by Mubadala to the team, particularly in terms of enabling the group to participate in foreign training camps and prepare for continental and international championships and competitions.

Al-Ketbi said, “The partnership with Mubadala reflects the efficiency of the plans and strategies adopted by the UAEJJF in selecting the right partners who share the same goals and building the solid base that establishes a strong generation of stars and champions.”

Al-Ketbi added that “such partnerships contribute to promoting the spread of the game in society and attracting young talents – both in terms of practitioners, coaches and administrators.”

The national team is gearing up for a series of upcoming championships and training camps, starting with Jiu-Jitsu World Championships in Mongolia in July, the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, in September and the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in Thailand. The team has already undergone several training camps in various countries to ensure their readiness to compete at the highest level.

