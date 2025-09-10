US Highlights Its Priorities At 80th Session Of UNGA
Muhammad Irfan Published September 10, 2025 | 10:45 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Sep, 2025) NEW YORK, 10th September, 2025 (WAM) – The United States announced that it approaches the 80th session of the UN General Assembly with a clear vision, rooted in three enduring priorities: peace, sovereignty, and liberty.
These principles are not just the foundation of the UN Charter—they are the foundation of a stable, secure, and prosperous world. As a founding member of the United Nations, the United States has long been its strongest supporter, said Dorothy Shea, Acting US Representative to the UN, in remarks at a reception highlighting the priorities of the US Delegation to the UNGA.
‘’We have led in diplomacy, global engagement, and funding, and we remain committed to the UN’s role as the premier venue where sovereign nations come together to address shared international challenges. Now is the time for bold reform. The United Nations must return to its core purposes, above all the maintenance of international peace and security. It must become more efficient, more effective, and more accountable to the Member States it serves. The United States is committed to advancing these reforms, and we invite all of you to join us in this effort,'' she emphasised.
‘’Peacekeeping missions must be transparent, accountable, and results-driven. They must have clear goals, measurable progress, and responsible resource allocation.''
The United States,she said, firmly believes the sovereignty of nations rests at the foundation of the international system. The UN must respect the independence of its Member States and avoid imposing burdensome regulations or policies that stifle innovation, impede economic growth, or infringe on national decision-making. Sovereignty is not a barrier to cooperation; it is the foundation upon which meaningful collaboration is built.
On liberty, she added, it is the bedrock of peace and prosperity, and the United States will always be a steadfast defender of natural and unalienable rights. The freedoms of expression, association, peaceful assembly, and religion are not just rights—they are the lifeblood of a free and open society.
‘’The United States will not tolerate efforts to suppress these freedoms, whether through government censorship, internet shutdowns, or the silencing of political opposition,'' she affirmed.
