UrduPoint.com

UAE’s Embassy Opens In Moroni, Comoros

Umer Jamshaid 40 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 03:15 PM

UAE’s Embassy opens in Moroni, Comoros

MORONI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Dec, 2021) Saeed Mohammed Murshid Al Maqbali, UAE Ambassador to the Comoros, has inaugurated the country's embassy in the capital, Moroni, coinciding with the UAE's Golden Jubilee.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Moustadroine Abdou, President of the Assembly of the Union of the Comoros; Anbar Darwish, First Lady of the Comoros; several ministers and senior officials, as well as Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to Comoros, Dr. Atallah Zayed Al-Zayed; and a number of Arab and foreign ambassadors, intellectuals and journalists.

Al Maqbali said the inauguration of the UAE Embassy in Moroni highlights the profound ties of friendship between the two countries and their keenness to strengthen their overall relations.

The ties between the two countries are deep-rooted and friendly and are witnessing continued development, he added, lauding the development of their overall bilateral relations.

Kassem Lotfi, Minister of State for the Arab World at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Comoros, said he is pleased to participate in the inauguration of the UAE Embassy in Moroni, stressing that the two countries have had deep-rooted ties since the independence of the Comoros in 1975.

Related Topics

Assembly World UAE Moroni Independence Comoros Saudi Arabia Gold Arab

Recent Stories

Russian artists create modern street art, graffiti ..

Russian artists create modern street art, graffiti objects in Dubai

25 minutes ago
 Sialkot lynching: Remains of Priyantha sent to Sri ..

Sialkot lynching: Remains of Priyantha sent to Sri Lanka

28 minutes ago
 PTI's apex body delegation visits Sri Lankan High ..

PTI's apex body delegation visits Sri Lankan High Commission, expresses condolen ..

11 minutes ago
 Gov't committed to rule of law: minister Fazal Sha ..

Gov't committed to rule of law: minister Fazal Shakur Khan

11 minutes ago
 EU Right-Wing Parties Seek to Form Coalition in Cu ..

EU Right-Wing Parties Seek to Form Coalition in Current Session of Parliament - ..

11 minutes ago
 US Tries to Expand AUKUS, Russia Doubts It Will Pr ..

US Tries to Expand AUKUS, Russia Doubts It Will Promote Regional Stability - Lav ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.