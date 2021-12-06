UAE’s Embassy opens in Moroni, Comoros

MORONI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Dec, 2021) Saeed Mohammed Murshid Al Maqbali, UAE Ambassador to the Comoros, has inaugurated the country's embassy in the capital, Moroni, coinciding with the UAE's Golden Jubilee.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Moustadroine Abdou, President of the Assembly of the Union of the Comoros; Anbar Darwish, First Lady of the Comoros; several ministers and senior officials, as well as Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to Comoros, Dr. Atallah Zayed Al-Zayed; and a number of Arab and foreign ambassadors, intellectuals and journalists.

Al Maqbali said the inauguration of the UAE Embassy in Moroni highlights the profound ties of friendship between the two countries and their keenness to strengthen their overall relations.

The ties between the two countries are deep-rooted and friendly and are witnessing continued development, he added, lauding the development of their overall bilateral relations.

Kassem Lotfi, Minister of State for the Arab World at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Comoros, said he is pleased to participate in the inauguration of the UAE Embassy in Moroni, stressing that the two countries have had deep-rooted ties since the independence of the Comoros in 1975.