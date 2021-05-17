UAEU Council holds third meeting chaired by Zaki Nusseibeh

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th May, 2021) The Council of the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) met today, under the chairmanship of Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Cultural Advisor to the UAE President and UAEU Chancellor.

The council considered strategies and initiatives to strengthen the university's role and achieve its vision, which aligns with the requirements of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and the UAE National Agenda.

The council also reviewed a report on the university’s strategic key performance indicators in 2020.

Nusseibeh expressed his pride in the quality research that the universities centres are conducting, which demonstrate the extent to which research and innovation are firmly embedded in UAEU's academic culture.

The council approved five new academic programmes, four of which were research-intensive graduate programmes.

In further support of the university’s initiatives to attract talented graduate students, the council approved the Chancellor’s Fellowship Awards scheme, as well as the University Enterprise Risk Management Policy, which serves as a framework for assessing the university’s risk profile.

The council looked forward to announcements of the university’s research initiatives in the fields of technology, renewable energy, and food security, which are meant to help achieve UAE’s goals, enhance quality of life and drive sustainable development.