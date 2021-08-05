UrduPoint.com

UK Removes UAE From Red List, Upgrades To Amber

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 03:15 PM

UK removes UAE from red list, upgrades to amber

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Aug, 2021) The UK government announced on Thursday that the UAE will be moved from the red to the amber list, as the situation in the country has improved.

Bahrain, India and Qatar were also moved to the amber list, according to a statement issued by the UK Government.

All changes announced on Thursday will come into effect at 4 am on Sunday, 8th August 2021 (UK time).

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said, "We are committed to opening up international travel safely, taking advantage of the gains we’ve made through our successful vaccination programme, helping connect families, friends and businesses around the world.

"While we must continue to be cautious, today’s changes reopen a range of different holiday destinations across the globe, which is good news for both the sector and travelling public," he added.

Related Topics

India World UAE Qatar United Kingdom August Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

Russia registers 23,120 new COVID-19 cases, 794 de ..

Russia registers 23,120 new COVID-19 cases, 794 deaths

20 minutes ago
 NYU Abu Dhabi researchers discover new findings on ..

NYU Abu Dhabi researchers discover new findings on evolution of galaxies

20 minutes ago
 IMF representative Sanchez lauds government's init ..

IMF representative Sanchez lauds government's initiatives, vision for youth

3 minutes ago
 EU-Pakistan Friendship Federation observe 'Youm-e- ..

EU-Pakistan Friendship Federation observe 'Youm-e-Istehsal'

3 minutes ago
 731 days of Indian barbarism, revoking of Article ..

731 days of Indian barbarism, revoking of Article 370 in IIOJK completed: Gill

3 minutes ago
 Former MPA for resolving gas-related issues of con ..

Former MPA for resolving gas-related issues of constituency

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.