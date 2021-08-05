UK removes UAE from red list, upgrades to amber

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Aug, 2021) The UK government announced on Thursday that the UAE will be moved from the red to the amber list, as the situation in the country has improved.

Bahrain, India and Qatar were also moved to the amber list, according to a statement issued by the UK Government.

All changes announced on Thursday will come into effect at 4 am on Sunday, 8th August 2021 (UK time).

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said, "We are committed to opening up international travel safely, taking advantage of the gains we’ve made through our successful vaccination programme, helping connect families, friends and businesses around the world.

"While we must continue to be cautious, today’s changes reopen a range of different holiday destinations across the globe, which is good news for both the sector and travelling public," he added.