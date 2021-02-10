UNA, ACCD sign memorandum of cooperation on developing media skills

JEDDAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2021) The Union of OIC News Agencies (UNA) and the Arab Council for Childhood and Development (ACCD) signed Wednesday a memorandum of cooperation on the development of media skills of professionals specializing in childhood issues in OIC countries.

The memorandum was signed virtually by Acting UNA Director-General Ahmed bin Abdullah Al-Qarni, and ACCD Secretary-General Dr. Hassan El-Bilawi.

The memorandum sets the groundwork for joint cooperation in the fields of media, news coverage, events, and collaborative initiatives between the two parties.

UNA and ACCD will also cooperate in organising workshops, training courses, and specialized forums for the benefit of the employees of the two parties, as well as media professionals in member news agencies, and other media outlets in the OIC Member States.

The cooperation between the two sides dates back to 15 July 2020, when they held a joint workshop titled: "Media dealings with dimensions of child rights crisis in light of COVID-19".

ACCD is an Arab non-governmental development organisation that has a legal entity and operates in the field of childhood under the presidency of Prince Abdulaziz bin Talal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

The Cairo-based ACCD was founded in 1987 upon the initiative of the late Prince Talal bin Abdulaziz, and a resolution issued by the Arab League's Conference on 'Childhood and Development' held in Tunisia in 1986.