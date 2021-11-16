UrduPoint.com

Under The Patronage Of Abdullah Bin Zayed, Sorbonne Abu Dhabi To Celebrate The Graduation Of Its 12th Cohort Next Sunday

Under the patronage of Abdullah bin Zayed, Sorbonne Abu Dhabi to celebrate the graduation of its 12th cohort next Sunday

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Nov, 2021) Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Sorbonne Abu Dhabi University will celebrate the graduation of its twelfth cohort next Sunday at the St. Regis Saadiyat Island resort.

The graduating cohort is comprised of approximately 200 students of various postgraduate and undergraduate programmes.

The graduation ceremony will witness the presence of Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Cultural Advisor to the President of the UAE, Chairman of the board of Trustees at Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi; Professor Alain Tallon, Member of Boards of Trustees and Dean of the Faculty of Humanities at Sorbonne University in Paris; Prof Silvia Serrano, Vice-Chancellor Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, and a number of faculty members, administrative staff, alongside guests.

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi's follows the French education System and the European Credit Transfer and Accumulation System (ECTS). Sorbonne University in Paris and University of Paris issue the degrees, that are also all accredited by the UAE Commission for Academic Accreditation.

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi is proud to continue a remarkable legacy of academic excellence of the 760 year old Sorbonne University in Paris, with over 2000 students from over 90 countries have graduated from Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi.

