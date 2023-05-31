(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st May, 2023) DUBAI, 31st May, 2023 (WAM) – Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), showcased DEWA's green economy and sustainability initiatives to the visiting GreenTech Business Delegation from the United States. The delegation, organised and led by the US Chamber of Commerce, consists of 75 business leaders representing various sectors such as clean energy, infrastructure, oil and gas, water, economy, agriculture, and transportation.

During the meeting held at the Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi, Al Tayer highlighted DEWA's commitment to climate action and discussed the economic and structural measures implemented by DEWA to facilitate a successful transition to a green economy.

David Thorne, Senior Advisor to the U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate; Khush Choksy , Senior Vice President -Middle East Affairs & International Member Relations, US Chamber of Commerce; Steve Lutes - Vice President- middle East Affairs, US Chamber of Commerce; Marty Durbin, Senior Vice President of Policy and President of the Global Energy Institute, and Andrew Moffat, Senior Advisor, US Department of State attended the meeting.

During the meeting, Al Tayer emphasised the strong relations between the UAE and the USA, underscoring DEWA's dedication to maintaining and strengthening these ties for the mutual benefit of both countries.

He highlighted the UAE's global position in climate action and clean energy projects, including the UAE's investment of over $50 billion in clean energy projects across 70 countries.

Al Tayer also mentioned the upcoming hosting of COP28, the world's most important environmental conference, by the UAE. He further discussed DEWA's commitment to clean and renewable energy projects, such as the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the world's largest single-site solar power project. Additionally, he mentioned DEWA's achievements in reducing losses in electricity transmission and distribution networks, as well as water network losses. Al Tayer expressed openness to international collaborations and highlighted Dubai's attractive business environment for investment.

On the side-lines of the meeting, Al Tayer met with representatives of major American institutions and companies operating in the renewable and clean energy sector, infrastructure, oil and gas, water, economy, agriculture and transport. The meeting tackled joint cooperation and investment opportunities, promoting the climate agenda and achieving the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

