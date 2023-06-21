US, Netherlands win IWBF Wheelchair Basketball World Championships in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jun, 2023) The United States of America defeated Great Britain in men’s final Group D game at the IWBF Wheelchair Basketball World Championships in Dubai, to become the champion of the 14th edition.

In the women’s finals, the Netherlands won the title after beating China in the 9th edition of the women's championship.

Organised for the first time in the middle East and North Africa (MENA) region by the Dubai Club for People of Determination, the event ran from 9th to 20th June at the Dubai World Trade Centre, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai sports Council and Chairman of the Higher Committee for the Protection of the Rights of People of Determination.