Visa Applicants To Belarus Can Apply Via Centres In Abu Dhabi, Dubai

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 06:45 PM

Visa applicants to Belarus can apply via centres in Abu Dhabi, Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Oct, 2019) Citizens and expatriate residents of the UAE can apply for visas to Belarus at the new Visa Application Centres jointly launched by the Consulate General of the Republic of Belarus in the UAE and VFS Global, an outsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic missions worldwide.

With the launch of the new centres in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, customers can submit their visa applications at the VFS Global centres without having to visit the Belarus Consulate General.

According to a statement by VFS Global, the new centres provide outbound travellers from the UAE a very convenient visa application platform, ensuring enhanced quality of services and seamless procedures.

"The centres manage administrative and non-judgemental tasks related to visa processing and have no role in the decision-making process behind visa being granted or denied, which remains the sole prerogative of the Consulate General of Belarus," it added.

Commenting on the launch of the centres, Belarus Consul-General to the UAE, Igor Bondarev, said, "VFS Global’s new Visa Application Centres in Abu Dhabi and Dubai will offer convenient visa services to travellers in the UAE and support our efforts to promote Belarus as a travel and business destination of choice."

The Dubai visa centre is located at Wafi Mall (Level 3, Falcon Phase 2, Umm Hurair 2), while the centre in Abu Dhabi is located at The Mall World Trade Centre, on Khalifa bin Zayed the First Street (Airport Road).

