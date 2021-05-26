WAM and RT Arabic explore fostering cooperation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th May, 2021) The Director-General of Emirates News Agency (WAM), Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, recently met with Maya Manna, the Editor-in-Chief of RT Arabic, in the Russian capital, Moscow.

The meeting, held at the RT Arabic headquarters, is part of WAM's keenness to develop cooperation with Russian media institutions and exchange experiences between the two sides.

Al Rayssi highlighted the importance of such meetings - which is part of his visit to Moscow - that would contribute to exploring opportunities for enhancing media ties between WAM and RT Arabic.

He also expressed the agency's aspiration to expand its network of offices around the world and to open representative offices in the most prominent global capitals, including Moscow, to provide real-time coverage of events, especially as WAM has rich news content in more than 19 languages, in addition to having a sophisticated technical infrastructure.

Manna, in turn, welcomed Al Rayssi and his accompanying delegation, and emphasised that the distinguished relations between the UAE and the Russian Federation and their leadership "constitute a great motivation for strengthening cooperation and exchanging experiences between the two institutions.

She added that the UAE and Russia have presented an outstanding model in confronting the COVID-19 pandemic, and have worked to consolidate their efforts and employ advanced technological solutions to ensure the health and safety of their peoples.

The two sides also explored means to establish joint training programmes between the two institutions.

Following the meeting, WAM Director-General toured RT's studios and offices, during which he got acquainted with the latest technology used in the channel's media work.

Al Rayssi expressed his hope that RT Arabic would visit the UAE soon, noting that the celebration of the UAE golden jubilee will witness many important international events, most notably the Expo 2020 Dubai.