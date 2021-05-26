UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WAM And RT Arabic Explore Fostering Cooperation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 10:45 AM

WAM and RT Arabic explore fostering cooperation

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th May, 2021) The Director-General of Emirates News Agency (WAM), Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, recently met with Maya Manna, the Editor-in-Chief of RT Arabic, in the Russian capital, Moscow.

The meeting, held at the RT Arabic headquarters, is part of WAM's keenness to develop cooperation with Russian media institutions and exchange experiences between the two sides.

Al Rayssi highlighted the importance of such meetings - which is part of his visit to Moscow - that would contribute to exploring opportunities for enhancing media ties between WAM and RT Arabic.

He also expressed the agency's aspiration to expand its network of offices around the world and to open representative offices in the most prominent global capitals, including Moscow, to provide real-time coverage of events, especially as WAM has rich news content in more than 19 languages, in addition to having a sophisticated technical infrastructure.

Manna, in turn, welcomed Al Rayssi and his accompanying delegation, and emphasised that the distinguished relations between the UAE and the Russian Federation and their leadership "constitute a great motivation for strengthening cooperation and exchanging experiences between the two institutions.

"

She added that the UAE and Russia have presented an outstanding model in confronting the COVID-19 pandemic, and have worked to consolidate their efforts and employ advanced technological solutions to ensure the health and safety of their peoples.

The two sides also explored means to establish joint training programmes between the two institutions.

Following the meeting, WAM Director-General toured RT's studios and offices, during which he got acquainted with the latest technology used in the channel's media work.

Al Rayssi expressed his hope that RT Arabic would visit the UAE soon, noting that the celebration of the UAE golden jubilee will witness many important international events, most notably the Expo 2020 Dubai.

Related Topics

World Technology Exchange Moscow Russia UAE Dubai Visit 2020 Gold Media Arab

Recent Stories

Local Press: The UAE bucks the global job trend

16 minutes ago

India&#039;s total coronavirus cases cross 27 mill ..

16 minutes ago

Kuwait reports 1,408 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

16 minutes ago

UAE leaders offer condolences on death of Saudi Pr ..

16 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Africa prepares to showcase its vast potential at ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.