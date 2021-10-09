WAM participates in ENEX General Assembly, discuss media cooperation

CURAÇAO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Oct, 2021) The Emirates News Agency (WAM) has taken part in the ENEX General Assembly, in the Caribbean island of Curacao from 7th to 9th October with the participation of 18 global media institutions.

The participants discussed ways to enhance cooperation and news exchange, in addition to reviewing media experiences in Latin America as well as the challenges facing audio-visual media worldwide.

In his speech during the conference, Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, Director-General of the Emirates News Agency (WAM), emphasised the importance of promoting international cooperation between media institutions to be acquainted with reality of the media sector and to formulate a forward-looking vision for the future to contribute to enhancing the sustainable development journey in societies and addressing humanitarian challenges through reliable and effective media that meets the aspirations of the audience around the world.

Al Rayssi said, " The UAE is now a renowned media and entertainment hub, providing media-focused accelerators for Arab and international media thanks to five decades of hard work and innovation- driven strategies during which our government has managed to attract key global media players to have their headquarters in the country to enjoy its integrated, advanced digital infrastructure. These media institutions have opted for the UAE to establish their regional headquarters thanks to its safe, advanced, supportive and flexible legislation and laws, and business-friendly environment that help media businesses build their competitive advantages.'' Al Rayssi said that WAM has managed over the past few years to provide its media services in 19 languages and reach out to millions of people around the world through our official social media accounts and platforms.

He noted that the conference today takes place in conjunction with the launch of the world’s Greatest Show: Expo 2020 Dubai, which brings together more than 192 countries in one place, reflecting the international trust in the UAE.

Al Rayssi indicated that Expo 2020 Dubai represents an important opportunity to enhance global cooperation, especially among media institutions.

He said, "The UAE has recently marked its milestone 50th year with 50 grand projects aimed at accelerating diversification and strengthening of our national economy. The new projects are designed to establish the UAE’s regional and international status as a major economic hub and a champion of excellence, with a competitive business environment that will attract investors, innovators, entrepreneurs and talent from across the world. The comprehensive projects will build on the UAE’s successes of the past 50 years and chart an ambitious path for the next 50.

WAM Director-General called on the participants to attend the first edition of the Global Media Congress in Abu Dhabi from 15th to 17th November, 2022 as it will be an ideal platform for international companies to discuss partnership and cooperation agreements aimed at developing their messages that will serve humanity and support communities through providing useful and credible content.

ENEX is an association of the world’s leading commercial tv broadcasters. ENEX members share their news content and their news production resources.