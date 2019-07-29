UrduPoint.com
West Asian Football Tourney Kicks Off Tuesday In Iraq

Muhammad Irfan 40 seconds ago Mon 29th July 2019 | 11:15 PM

West Asian Football tourney kicks off Tuesday in Iraq

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jul, 2019) The ninth edition of West Asian Football Federation Championship will kick off on Tuesday in Iraq with the participation of nine football teams, Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, reported on Monday.

Matches will be played at two stadiums - Karbala International Stadium in Karbala Governorate, south of Baghdad, and Franso Hariri Stadium in Irbil Governorate, the capital of Iraq's Kurdistan Region.

The Asian event running from July 30 to August 14 will attract the national football teams of Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan, Palestine, Lebanon, Syria and Yemen, in addition to host Iraq.

The national football team of Kuwait is participating in the tournament for the first time since the lifting of the international suspension.

Iraq hosts the tournament for the first time in its history after the security situation improved in the country.

The West Asian Football Federation Championship being held held since 2000 is a competition consisting mainly of West Asian countries and territories . The Iranian team has the most titles with four wins. In 2010, Kuwait won the tournament in Jordan after defeating Iran by 2-1 goals, said the KUNA report.

