WHO Lauds UAE's Support For Sudan

Mon 25th October 2021 | 08:30 PM

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Oct, 2021) The World Health Organisation (WHO) lauded the significant support provided by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, for its operations based out of International Humanitarian City in Dubai of basic health supplies and medicines for 1.5 million Sudanese people, including more than 300,000 health workers.

In its report published today, the WHO extended its gratitude to the UAE and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, who ordered medical supplies for Sudan, and commended the UAE’s continuous support to ensure providing aid to countries in need.

Representative of WHO to Sudan, Dr. Niema Abid, said the medical supplies and medicines sent from the UAE had helped save lives and alleviate people’s suffering.

The health supplies include over 283 metric tonnes of basic medicines worth over US$2 million aimed at supporting children suffering from malnutrition.

The WHO added that the aid will be immediately distributed to health facilities in 18 Sudanese provinces, and technical employees from the International Humanitarian City will facilitate the distribution process.

