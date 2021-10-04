UrduPoint.com

Wizz Air Ramping Up Operations From UAE After Ease Of Travel Restrictions

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 03:15 PM

Wizz Air ramping up operations from UAE after ease of travel restrictions

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Oct, 2021) Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, a UAE national airline, will commence seven new routes in the upcoming weeks bringing its third aircraft to full capacity after the eased travel restrictions were introduced in the Abu Dhabi Emirate recently.

The national airline will operate routes to (Sarajevo) Bosnia and Herzegovina, Odesa (Ukraine), Muscat (Oman), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Sohag (Egypt), Baku (Azerbaijan) and Kutaisi (Georgia).

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi will be ramping up its operations further in the coming months by adding additional frequencies to Alexandria (Egypt), Belgrade (Serbia), Kyiv (Ukraine) and Tirana (Albania). The airline plans to add another aircraft to its existing three aircraft by the start of the new Calendar year.

Additionally, Wizz Air Hungary announced that it will move its flights destined to Abu Dhabi as of April 2022. The airline will commence shortly with operating its already announced flights to Dubai from Catania (Italy), Katowice (Poland) and Cluj-Napoca (Romania).

Kees Van Schaick, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said that Wizz Air Abu Dhabi continues to demonstrate the popularity of its services by adding more routes to its network. "Our network from Abu Dhabi will expand rapidly as travel restrictions ease up, getting a significant boost when Wizz Air Hungary will start operating its flights to Abu Dhabi as of April 2022," he noted.

