Women amongst first line of defence in confronting pandemic, says Abdullah bin Zayed

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has said that women in the UAE fulfilled their role fully as part of "our first line of defence", as the country faced the challenges caused by the pandemic.

In a statement on International Women's Day, marked today, March 8th, Sheikh Abdullah added that despite the challenges that COVID-19 imposed on the world, women supported the country's efforts, protected society, and helped move the nation towards the path of recovery across all sectors.

"Women in UAE society, both citizens and residents, are partners in our successes and pillars for the sustainability of our national achievements in all fields," he said.

His Highness expressed his pride in the inspirational success stories by women in the UAE - who make up more than 200 nationalities - in facing the challenges of the pandemic.

He stated that as the pandemic was underway, female doctors carried out their roles diligently to protect the health and safety of the public, and by the same token, teachers continued to fulfil their mission of educating the future generation despite facing challenging limitations.

His Highness went on to extend his greetings on the occasion to H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, expressing his appreciation for her pioneering efforts in empowering women locally, regionally and globally.