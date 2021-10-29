World Council of Muslim Communities, International Islamic Fiqh Academy sign MoU

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Oct, 2021) The International Islamic Fiqh academy and the World Council of Muslim Communities have concluded an MoU to enhance cooperation across all fields related to Muslim communities living outside the Muslim world.

The MoU was signed by Dr Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, President of the World Council of Muslim Communities, and Prof. Koutoub Moustapha Sano, Secretary-General of the International Islamic Fiqh Academy, at the Council's headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

The agreement seeks to enhance cooperation in supporting Muslim communities living outside the member states of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation. The two sides, agreed, among other things, to organise training courses for the preparation and supervision of muftis, imams, preachers and administrative staff in Muslim communities in a way that contributes to grooming a new generation of leaders, capable of addressing the challenges faced by the world today in the tolerant spirit of islam.