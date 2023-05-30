World Government Summit Discusses 'New Wave Of Innovation In Education'

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th May, 2023) The World Government Summit Organisation held the “The New Wave of Innovation in Education” session as part of its Summit masterclass series, bringing together leading experts, educators, policymakers, and industry innovators to explore the transformative potential of cutting-edge technologies and emerging trends in education.

The session was designed to empower participants with the knowledge, tools and strategies needed to harness the power of innovation and drive positive change in educational practices.

The Summit masterclass session was hosted by Dr. Michael M. Crow, President of Arizona State University, one of the most prominent educational and academic pioneers dedicated to enhancing global access to education, academic and research excellence, and positive social impact. Ranked against other public universities in the United States by US news and World Report, ASU has been listed as the number one most innovative university in the country for eight years in a row.

Mohamed Yousef AlSharhan, Managing Director of the World Government Summit Organisation, confirmed that the future of education is a core pillar of the World Government Summit, which focuses on sectors most relevant to societies and our wellbeing. Education is paramount to accelerating change and acting as a catalyst for the future.

This education-focused masterclass addressed several topics related to the future of the education sector and focused on the need to build and innovate new models for higher education, as well as the need to design new and improved processes for lasting institutional transformation. The session also explored future trends in higher education.

Dr. Crow stated, “Arizona State University is a 21st-century service university that embraces innovation and technology to enhance academic excellence, access to quality education, and meaningful social impact.

As the No. 1 school for innovation in the United States, we recognise the importance of cross-sector collaboration in designing the future, and I appreciate the opportunity to discuss our emergence as a new model in the evolution of global higher education.”

During the session, Dr. Crow shared lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the higher education sector. He positively reviewed the state of emerging technologies that will affect the future of education at large and will introduce about a quantum leap in its tools and methodologies.

The session addressed the latest innovative tools and solutions needed to enhance readiness for the future. Key points of the session included adjusting the culture of higher education, discussing a number of challenges and great opportunities that technology brings to this vital sector and touching on the most significant obstacles and challenges to success in developing new and future models of higher education.

The Summit Masterclass sessions organised by the World Government Summit represent an inclusive platform for members and partners of the World Government Summit Organisation.

It provided members and partners with an exclusive opportunity to gain invaluable insights into the key sectors, helping them play an active role in shaping a promising future for governments and the private sector and develop the necessary skills in their fields of specialisation through innovative sessions and workshops hosted by the world’s leading experts and academic voices.