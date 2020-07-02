Worldwide Coronavirus Cases Cross 10.7 Million, Death Toll At 515,141
Mohammad Ali Thu 02nd July 2020 | 10:00 AM
LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jul, 2020) More than 10.7 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 515,141 have died, according to a Reuters tally published on Thursday.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.