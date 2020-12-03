Worldwide Coronavirus Cases Cross 64.03 Million
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 12:15 PM
LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Dec, 2020) More than 64.03 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,489,276 have died, according to a Reuters tally published on Thursday.
With 270,671 deaths and over 13.
7 million confirmed cases, the United States tops the list of twenty countries with the highest recorded infections and deaths in the world.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.