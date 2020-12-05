Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 65.19 million

(@FahadShabbir)

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Dec, 2020) More than 65.19 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus globally and around 1.51 million ​have died, according to a Reuters tally published on Saturday.

With 276,343 deaths and over 14.

1 million confirmed cases, the United States tops the list of twenty countries with the highest recorded infections and deaths in the world.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.