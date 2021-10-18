UrduPoint.com

Yas Links To Host 2022 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 05:00 PM

Yas Links to host 2022 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Oct, 2021) Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC) and the European Tour today announced that the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship will move to Yas Island for the first time next year when Yas Links Abu Dhabi hosts the opening Rolex Series event of the 2022 season.

Designed by Kyle Phillips and recently ranked 48th in Golf Digest's global Top 100 courses, Yas Links will herald a new chapter for the prestigious event as it moves to one of the world’s fastest growing leisure and entertainment destinations in Abu Dhabi from 20th to 23th January, 2022.

First staged in 2006, the tournament has been played at the iconic Abu Dhabi Golf Club for 16 consecutive years and, having built a strong legacy in the middle East, the move to Yas Island highlights Abu Dhabi as an international sports hub with the season ending F1 Championship and Ultimate Fighting Championship also taking residency at the world-class venue.

Aref Al Awani, Secretary-General of ADSC, said, "By moving this award-winning tournament to Yas Links for the first time, we will add more excellence to the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and present an exceptional event, especially as it is being held at one of the world’s finest and most magnificent golf courses, and on one of the world’s leading leisure and entertainment destinations, Yas Island.

We are looking forward to another fantastic Championship to kick off an exciting year of sport in the UAE."

Keith Pelley, CEO of the European Tour, added, "As one of our Rolex Series events, the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and Yas Links offer our players and fans an experience like no other. Yas Island is synonymous with major sporting events in the United Arab Emirates and we are delighted our first Rolex Series tournament of the year will be highlighted on the global stage."

Abdulfattah Sharaf, HSBC UAE CEO and Head of International, said, "Opening up a world of opportunity is in HSBC’s DNA – it’s what we’ve been doing here for our customers for 75 years – and by bringing the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship to Yas Links for the first time, we mark another milestone on our journey of supporting new visions and new ideas in the UAE."

Aldar Properties-owned Yas Links is famous for its signature finishing holes on 16, 17 and 18, which are regarded as one of the toughest trios in the UAE.

The 17th edition of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship will be the first of back-to-back Rolex Series events in the UAE with tournaments in Abu Dhabi and Dubai part of the traditional ‘Desert Swing’ attracting golf’s leading players.

Related Topics

World Sports UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates Middle East Hub January Event From Top

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2021: Dutch set the target of 107 fo ..

T20 World Cup 2021: Dutch set the target of 107 for Ireland

10 minutes ago
 NATO Failed to Explain Its Decision to Withdraw Ac ..

NATO Failed to Explain Its Decision to Withdraw Accreditation of Russian Diploma ..

4 minutes ago
 Valneva Announces Positive Phase 3 Results for Its ..

Valneva Announces Positive Phase 3 Results for Its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate

4 minutes ago
 Russia Suspends Work of Its Mission to NATO From N ..

Russia Suspends Work of Its Mission to NATO From November - Lavrov

4 minutes ago
 ADP inaugurates new heavy vehicle inspection centr ..

ADP inaugurates new heavy vehicle inspection centre in Al Dhafra

24 minutes ago
 One killed, another injured in road accident

One killed, another injured in road accident

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.