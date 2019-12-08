Zaki Nusseibeh receives Ambassador of Armenia

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Dec, 2019) Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State, today received Mher Mkrtumyan, Ambassador of Armenia to the UAE, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

During the meeting, Nusseibeh praised the developing bilateral relations between the UAE and Armenia, and their efforts to enhance their cultural cooperation.

Mkrtumyan congratulated the UAE for obtaining full membership to the Organisation Internationale de la Francophonie, while expressing his country's desire to cooperate with the UAE by promoting the local role of the organisation and enhancing their joint cooperation in science, education, arts and culture.

He also highlighted the growing bilateral ties between the UAE and Armenia, noting that increasing the number of weekly flights between the two countries to 15 will strengthen their tourism sectors.