Zayed University amongst the 700 QS World Universities Ranking

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jun, 2021) Zayed University (ZU) has increased by 50 ranks, up to the 651-700 range in the QS (Quacquarelli Symonds) World University Rankings 2022, the world’s most-consulted source of comparative information about university performance.

In the latest 2022 edition, Zayed University performed among the top 50% in the QS World University Rankings.

Dr. Khalid M. Al Khazraji, Vice-President of Zayed University said that the rise in the university’s performance from last year’s 701-750 rank range is a clear indication of our drive which is inspired by the vision of our leadership in constantly developing the Higher education sector in the UAE, as well as the amplification of a knowledge-based economy towards providing the nation with talent that can lead the future of industries and enhances the country’s global competitiveness.

"This new ranking ignites our pursuit to be among the best regional universities and reflects the great efforts and dedication placed by our international faculty members, staff and students in the academic and research fields," he said.

Zayed University received a ‘High’ rank in the QS World University category for ‘Research Intensity’, in which this year features 1673 analyzed academic institutions worldwide. The University is also placed at number 10 globally for employing ‘International Faculty’ with over 569 faculty members, which is the strongest area of performance for Zayed University.

The QS World University Rankings assesses each academic institution on six metrics, including its reputation amongst academics and employers. The criteria include Academic reputation (40 percent), Employer reputation (10 percent), Faculty/Student Ratio (20 percent), Citations per faculty (20 percent), and international faculty ratio/International student ratio (5 percent each).

Zayed University is ranked 5th in the UAE and is also ranked 20th in the Arab region and among the top 651-700 globally and top 501-550 QS World University Ranking by Subject in Computer Science and Information Systems, as well as business & Management Studies.