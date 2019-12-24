ZHO, King Salman Centre for Disability Research in Saudi Arabia sign scientific cooperation agreement

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Dec, 2019) The Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, ZHO, and the King Salman Centre for Disability Research, KSCDR, signed a joint scientific and research cooperation agreement in the fields of development of disability research; the exchange of scientific and professional experiences, publications and information, and the establishment of joint research projects.

The agreement was signed by Abdullah Abd Al-Ali Al-Humaidan, ZHO’s Secretary-General, and Dr. Ola Bint Mohiuddin Abu Sukkar, KSCDR’s Executive Director, at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Riyadh, in the presence of HRH Prince Sultan bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Chairman of the board of Trustees of the KSCDR.

The five-year agreement covers cooperation between the two parties on research and development in the field of disability; creating targeted research projects between the two parties; sharing and exchanging scientific materials, publications, information, and local, regional, and international studies, and translated studies; building a database of trainers and experts in all relevant areas for people of determination and enhancing cooperation on authorship and translation in the field of disability in general.

Commenting on the signing of the agreement, H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, ZHO, highlighted the strong ties between the UAE and Saudi Arabia, which are not the mere result of treaties, but stem from a history built by the founders of the two fraternal countries, and are based on a historic Emirati vision formulated by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan on the importance of relations with the KSA.

Prince Sultan bin Salman stated that the centre is proud of this cooperation between the centre and the ZHO, highlighting the importance of the centre seeking to extend bridges of cooperation and the exchange of research with all relevant authorities at the local, regional and global levels to benefit from experiences on the largest scale.

Abdullah Al-Humaidan welcomed the cooperation and partnership agreement with the KSCDR, which was founded by King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud in 1991, and headquartered in Riyadh, as the first research centre specialising in people of determination.

The ZHO’s Secretary-General stated that by signing the agreement, the ZHO aims to open new fields of scientific cooperation with scientific institutions, in line with the best international standards.

Dr. Ola Abu Sukkar confirmed her pride and sincerest appreciation, as well as that of the founders of the centre and its employees to Prince Sultan bin Salman bin Abdulaziz and Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed for their support to the members of the council and the follow-up of projects and work programmes.