UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

1 Killed, 16 Injured As Tornado, Hail Hit NE China

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 05:30 PM

1 killed, 16 injured as tornado, hail hit NE China

HARBIN, Jun 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :One person was killed and 16 others were injured as tornado and hail lashed northeast China's Heilongjiang Province on Tuesday, local authorities said Wednesday.

The extreme weather has thrashed the city of Shangzhi for about 30 minutes starting from 5:30 p.m.

, with four local townships being affected, according to the municipal authorities.

As of 6 a.m. Wednesday, it was reported that the tornado had damaged or toppled 148 houses and ravaged through farmlands.

More than 240 villagers have been evacuated and the economic loss was primarily estimated at 5.12 million Yuan (about 795,400 U.S. Dollars).

One seriously injured is under treatment, while the others only suffered minor injuries, local authorities said.

Related Topics

Injured Weather China Shangzhi Hail From Million P

Recent Stories

Govt withdraws appeal against LHC’s decision to ..

4 minutes ago

DP World&#039;s UK port and logistics hub customer ..

9 minutes ago

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi hosted an event t ..

23 minutes ago

Emirates Development Bank, Commercial Bank of Duba ..

39 minutes ago

Germany supports Libyan COVID-19 vaccination drive ..

30 minutes ago

Ukrainian gov't to provide more financial aid to p ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.