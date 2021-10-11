UrduPoint.com

156 Yemeni Rebels Killed South Of Marib: Saudi-led Coalition

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 08:30 PM

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :More than 150 Huthi rebels have been killed in an operation south of Marib, a major hotspot of Yemen's civil war, the Saudi-led coalition fighting the militants said on Monday.

"The targeting process included the destruction of eight military vehicles, and casualties exceeded 156 terrorist elements," a coalition statement said, according to the official Saudi Press Agency.

The operation took place in Abdiya south of Marib, the internationally recognised government's last outpost in northern Yemen and key to controlling the region's oil wealth.

Yemen has been devastated by a seven-year conflict pitting the Huthi rebels against the internationally recognised government.

The Huthis renewed their campaign to capture Marib last month. The resulting clashes and air strikes have left hundreds of rebels and loyalists dead.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and millions have been displaced since the conflict flared in 2014 when the Huthis seized the capital Sanaa.

