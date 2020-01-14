UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'1917' Marches To Top Of N. America Box Office

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 08:30 AM

'1917' marches to top of N. America box office

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :Universal's war epic "1917" took command of the North American box office at the weekend, riding its Golden Globes success to earn $37 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations said Monday.

The movie's strong showing came as it earned 10 Oscar nominations on Monday, including for best picture. Last Sunday it won Golden Globes -- often a predictor of Oscar success -- for both best drama and best director (Sam Mendes).

"1917," filmed as if in one long, continuous shot -- one critic called it a "protean display of virtuoso filmmaking" -- flourished despite a lack of A-list stars.

The central characters, two British lance corporals on a desperate mission, are played by George MacKay and Dean-Charles Chapman; Colin Firth and Benedict Cumberbatch have minor roles.

Disney's "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," fell to second place after a month in first with a take of $15.2 million. The finale of the nine-film "Skywalker Saga" has now taken in a global total just shy of $1 billion.

In third, down one spot from last weekend, was Sony's action sequel "Jumanji: The Next Level," which earned $14 million for third place in the Friday-through-Sunday period. It stars Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Kevin Hart.

In fourth place was Paramount's new release "Like a Boss" which earned $10 million and was followed by "Just Mercy" in fifth place with $9.7 million.

"Like a Boss" stars Tiffany Haddish, Rose Byrne and Salma Hayek in the story of two friends whose small beauty company is targeted by an industry titan.

"Just Mercy," with Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx and Brie Larson, is based on the true story of a black man on death row in Alabama who appeals his wrongful conviction for the murder of a white woman.

Rounding out the top 10 were: "Little Women" ($7.8 million) "Underwater" ($7.1 million) "Frozen II" ($5.9 million)"Knives Out" ($5.6 million)"Spies in Disguise" ($5.2 million).

Related Topics

Murder Film And Movies Company Man George Brie Larson Benedict Cumberbatch Michael B. Jordan Rose Byrne Salma Hayek Women Sunday Gold Oscar From Industry Best Top Billion Million

Recent Stories

Sultan bin Khalifa offers condolences on death of ..

7 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed,Japan’s Prime Minster witness ..

7 hours ago

DCT Abu Dhabi teams up with renowned Berklee Colle ..

8 hours ago

Fatima bint Mubarak offers condolences on death of ..

8 hours ago

MQM bound to move forward with government: Chaudh ..

9 hours ago

Value of non-oil trade between UAE, Japan totalled ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.