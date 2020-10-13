UrduPoint.com
22 More American Service Members Test Positive For New Coronavirus

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 03:30 PM

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Twenty-two American service members have tested positive for the new coronavirus upon arrival in South Korea from the United States, the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said Tuesday.

Of them, 18 arrived at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, south of Seoul, on U.S. government chartered flights from the U.S., and the remaining four arrived at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on commercial flights from their home country between Sept. 25 and Oct. 9, according to the U.S. military.

Half of them tested positive on their first mandatory COVID-19 test prior to entering quarantine, and the other 11 were confirmed to have been infected on their second test required to exit quarantine.

They were transferred to an isolation facility designated for COVID-19 patients at Camp Humphreys and Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek and Kunsan Air Base located in the western city of Gunsan, USFK said.

"Thorough cleaning of all transportation assets and quarantine rooms has been completed," USFK said in a statement. "None of the new arrivals have interacted with anyone residing within USFK installations or the local community." The latest cases brought the total number of USFK-related infections to 225, most of whom tested positive upon their arrivals here.

Starting on Aug. 30, the U.S. Department of Army has required all American soldiers, family members and other related civilians to have a negative test result for the new coronavirus prior to their departure for South Korea.

But the requirement does not apply to service members from the Navy, the Air Force and the Marine Corps.

