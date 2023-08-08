Open Menu

3 Dead, 5 Injured In Multiple-vehicle Crash In U.S. Long Island

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 08, 2023 | 05:30 PM

3 dead, 5 injured in multiple-vehicle crash in U.S. Long Island

NEW YORK,Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :At least three people were killed and five others injured in a multiple-vehicle crash on a highway in Long Island, U.S. state of New York late Monday.

A car was heading west on Sunrise Highway at a "high rate of speed" when the vehicle collided with three others around 7:20 p.m.

local time on Sunday, Nassau County Police said on social media.

Three people in the crash were pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. Five others were transported to local hospitals, two of them were in critical condition.

First responders used the jaws of life to remove people trapped in their cars, WABC tv channel reported.

The investigation was ongoning.

