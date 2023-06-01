UrduPoint.com

400-year-old Family Tree Manuscript Discovered In North China

Sumaira FH Published June 01, 2023 | 03:20 PM

400-year-old family tree manuscript discovered in north China

SHIJIAZHUANG, Jun 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :A family tree manuscript dating back to the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) has been discovered in north China's Hebei Province. It is believed to be significant to the study of social changes and family inheritance.

The 584-page thread-bound manuscript was discovered in the Dongshuangta Village of Jize County, according to the county's cultural relic protection department.

The family tree, written on rice paper, has clear and neat penmanship and is well-preserved. It was first written in 1623 and detailed the pedigree and famous figures of a family surnamed Jia since 1404.

Zhao Yanping, a local expert on culture and history, said the discovery provides valuable materials to the research of the social changes and family inheritance of southern Hebei.

Related Topics

China Family

Recent Stories

Nora Fatehi wishes to portray legendary actress He ..

Nora Fatehi wishes to portray legendary actress Helen in biopic

56 minutes ago
 Federal govt decides to review legislation curtail ..

Federal govt decides to review legislation curtailing CJP's powers

1 hour ago
 PTA Conducts QoS Survey in Punjab, Sindh, Khyber P ..

PTA Conducts QoS Survey in Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa & AJ&K

2 hours ago
 Children @ Online Risk

Children @ Online Risk

2 hours ago
 Hazards of Online Gaming- A guidelines for Parents

Hazards of Online Gaming- A guidelines for Parents

2 hours ago
 ICC Chairman, Chief Executive conclude two-day Lah ..

ICC Chairman, Chief Executive conclude two-day Lahore visit

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.