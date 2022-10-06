UrduPoint.com

6 Killed, 35 Injured In Bangladesh Bus-car Collision

Muhammad Irfan Published October 06, 2022 | 03:50 PM

6 killed, 35 injured in Bangladesh bus-car collision

DHAKA, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :Six people were killed and 35 others injured in a collision between a bus and a private car in Tangail city in Bangladesh on Thursday, reported by the local newspaper Daily Sun.

The identities of the deceased could not be known yet.

The bus hit the private car at the Bangabandhu Bridge intersection area at around 12:30 p.m. (0630 GMT), leaving six dead on the spot and 35 others injured, Bangabandhu Bridge's safety in-charge Rafiqul islam told the Daily Sun.

