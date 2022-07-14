UrduPoint.com

70 Pct Of Lao People Receive 2 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccines

Sumaira FH Published July 14, 2022 | 01:20 PM

VIENTIANE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) --:A total of 5,172,408 people in Laos, or 70 percent of the population, have received the second doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

A total of 5,856,153 people have received at least one doses of COVID-19 vaccines, or 79 percent of the population, according to a report by the Center of Information and education for Health under the Ministry of Health on Thursday.

The number of cases and deaths from COVID-19 throughout Laos has declined in recent months thanks to an vaccination program, while only in a few provinces, vaccination uptake remains low, like in Savannakhet province.

According to Savannakhet province's health department, 67 percent of people in the province have had the first COVID-19 doses, while about 57 percent have had two doses.

Furthermore, about 20 percent of people in Laos have got boosters.

According to the report, the focus of the vaccination rollout is now on children because they are at a high risk of infection.

