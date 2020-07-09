A-League to resume after Melbourne teams cleared to travel

Sydney, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Australia's premier football league was finally set to resume competition after its three Melbourne teams were Thursday cleared to leave virus-plagued Victoria state to play the delayed season in neighbouring New South Wales.

The Football Federal of Australia announced late Thursday that New South Wales had granted an exemption to players and coaches from Melbourne City, Melbourne Victory and Western United to travel to Sydney despite a border closure with Victoria.

The three teams will be required to undergo 14 days of quarantine in Sydney, but would be able to train during that period.

A-League officials expressed optimism that the season, suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, would be able to resume on July 16 as planned, though there would need to be adjustments to the 27-game schedule.

The Victoria-New South Wales border was closed at midnight Tuesday after a spike in COVID-19 cases in Melbourne.