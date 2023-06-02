UrduPoint.com

Across China: Engaging TV Documentary Attracts Young People To Museums

Sumaira FH Published June 02, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Across China: Engaging TV documentary attracts young people to museums

CHANGSHA, June 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :Li Zhenya is unaccustomed to the success of his videography team. After all, he heard only criticism when they first set out to make their pioneering documentary.

The documentary, "Glory is Back," tells captivating tales of the cultural artifacts in Dunhuang, a northwestern Chinese city renowned for the Mogao Grottoes UNESCO World Heritage Site. Following its release, it received overwhelmingly positive feedback from the public.

Li's journey began in 2015, when he and his friends formed a creative videography team in an industrial park in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province.

As the team's general director, Li has a profound interest in bridging the gap between museums and young people. He believes that although some youths are intrigued by cultural heritage, they often feel overwhelmed by the extensive knowledge required to appreciate the exhibits in museums and cultural centers.

"Our team hopes to use our innovative skills to encourage more young people to embrace museums, transcending the barriers of time and space," Li said, adding that his vision entails crafting a new style of documentary that combines the lightheartedness of a variety show with the profound knowledge offered by museums.

The first challenge the team faced was determining how to bring innovation to existing cultural heritage. Immersing themselves in a vast sea of cultural and historical information, they delved into literature to acquire as much knowledge as possible.

It didn't take long for the team to realize that the disconnect between Changsha and Dunhuang went beyond physical distance.

A few team members resigned due to the difficulty of adapting the sheer quantity of information related to cultural relics and museology in Dunhuang into a tv show.

During sleepless, anxious nights, Li found solace in the memories of the "cultural guardians" he had met on a field trip to the Dunhuang academy. "For documentary production, they are the best guides one could ask for," Li said.

With the support of a diverse group of professionals from several disciplines and specialties, Li's team developed their creative concepts swiftly.

Using reenactments, advanced computer graphics, animation and other storytelling methods, they skillfully recreated scenes from ancient life, incorporating music, cuisine, sports and other areas derived from canonical literature.

"After watching 'Glory is Back,' it seemed as if I had traveled back in time and encountered the ancients once again," said Lin Yin, a fan of the documentary.

Buoyed by the success of their first cultural program, which seamlessly merged museum exhibits with inventive videography, the team has embarked on a journey to create more programs at other historical sites across China.

"We aim to deepen our understanding of culture, allowing us to establish a platform for interaction between exceptional traditional culture and younger generations. We will persist in this endeavor and bring museums closer to a wider audience of young people," Li said.

Related Topics

World Sports Music China Young Dunhuang Changsha 2015 TV All From Best

Recent Stories

Pervaiz Elahi urges PTI members to remain resilien ..

Pervaiz Elahi urges PTI members to remain resilient

9 minutes ago
 OPPO Empowers Collaborative XR Innovation with the ..

OPPO Empowers Collaborative XR Innovation with the Launch of OPPO MR Glass Devel ..

43 minutes ago
 PTI female supporters dismiss torture, rape allega ..

PTI female supporters dismiss torture, rape allegations in jail

2 hours ago
 All eight countries that have qualified for quarte ..

All eight countries that have qualified for quarter-finals confirmed

2 hours ago
 Khalifa Fund supports two UAE businesses at &#039; ..

Khalifa Fund supports two UAE businesses at &#039;Make it in the Emirates Forum& ..

2 hours ago
 Eight-year old girl raped, culprit escapes broad d ..

Eight-year old girl raped, culprit escapes broad daylight in Islamabad

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.