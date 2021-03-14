Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe second Test scoreboard

Abu Dhabi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :Scores on the fifth and final day of the second Test between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday: Afghanistan 1st innings 545-4 dec (Hashmatullah Shahidi 200 not out, Asghar Afghan 164) Zimbabwe 1st innings 287 (Sikandar Raza 85; Prince Masvaure 65; Rashid Khan 4-138, Amir Hamza 3-73) Zimbabwe 2nd innings (overnight 266-7) P.

Masvaure c and b Ahmadi 15 K. Kasuza c Rahmat b Rashid 30 T. Musakanda lbw b Rashid 15 S. Williams not out 151 W. Madhevere c Zazai b Shirzad 0 Sikandar Raza c Jamal b Rashid 22 R. Burl lbw b Rashid 0 R.

Chakabva lbw b Rashid 0 D. Tiripano lbw b Rashid 95 B. Muzarabani c Zazai b Hamza 17 V. Nyauchi lbw b Rashid 0 Extras: (b12, lb7, w1) 20 Total: (Overs 148.5; all out) 365 Fall of wickets: 1-44 (Masvaure), 2-46 (Kasuza), 3-101 (Musakanda), 4-102 (Madhevere), 5-140 (Raza), 6-140 (Burl), 7-142 (Chakabva), 8-329 (Tiripano), 9-362 (Muzarabani) Bowling: Shirzad 27-7-49-1 (1w), Rashid 62.

5-17-137-7, Hamza 34-7-104-1, Ahmadi 16-5-40-1, Shahidullah 5-1-6-0, Asghar 1-0-1-0, Rahmat 3-0-9-0 Afghanistan 2nd innings Javed Ahmadi b Muzarabani 4 Ibrahim Zadran c Musakanda b Burl 29 Rahmat Shah b Burl 58 Shahidullah Kamal c Kasuza b Muzarabani 0 Nasir Jamal not out 4 Hashmatullah Shahidi not out 6 Extras (b4, nb2, w1) 7 TOTAL (Overs 26.1, for four wkts) 108 Did not bat: Asghar Afghan, Afsar Zazai, Rashid Khan, Amir Hamza, Sayed Shirzad Fall of wickets: 1-8 (Ahmadi), 2-89 (Zadran), 3-91 (Kamal), 4-101 (Rahmat) Bowling: Muzarabani 9.1-1-25-2, Nyauchi 6-1-28-0, Williams 3-0-18-0, Tiripano 4-0-17-0 (1nb, 1w), Burl 4-1-16-2 result: Afghanistan win by six wickets Toss: Afghanistan Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK) and Ahmed Shah Pakteen (AFG)tv umpire: Ahmed Shah Durrani (AFG)Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)