AFPTV Advisory 1800 GMT

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 50 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 12:10 AM

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Go to https://agenda.afp.com to consult AFP Agenda Contact us on contact-agenda@afp.com WASHINGTON (AFPTV) - We plan to file the following videos: TBA indicates that times are to be announced, but coverage is confirmed. TBC indicates that coverage is to be confirmed.

For all editorial requests, email afptv@afp.com or contact the appropriate regional video desk.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 28, 2019 + HIGHLIGHTS LONDON: PM Johnson agrees to Brexit extension SANTA ROSA/LOS ANGELES: Wildfires force tens of thousands to evacuate SANTIAGO: Strike and demonstrations against president continue + NORTH AMERICA SANTA ROSA/LOS ANGELES (United States): Emergency declared across the state as fires rage and tens of thousands are ordered to leave their homes - EDIT REGULAR UPDATES LOS ANGELES (United States): Italian director Lina Wertmüller, 92, who was the first female director to get an Oscar nomination, unveils Walk of Fame star on Hollywood Boulevard - EDIT 2200 GMT + LATIN AMERICA & CARIBBEAN BUENOS AIRES (Argentina): Meeting with outgoing president Mauricio Macri and elect President Alberto Fernandez. - LIVE TBC - EDIT TO FOLLOW SANTIAGO (Chile): Chileans organize a national strike and gather at Italy Square in Santiago - LIVE 2000 GMT - EDIT TO FOLLOW . Demonstration "#renunciaPiñera" asking for the resignation of the President at Italy Square in Santiago - EDIT TO FOLLOW - LIVE 1500 GMT TEGUCIGALPA (Honduras): Students protest to demand President Juan Orlando Hernandez resign over alleged links to drug trafficking organizations - EDIT 2355 GMT EL ALTO (Bolivia): MAS (Movement Toward Socialism) supporters hold massive rally in support of Evo Morales in the indigenous city of El Alto - EDIT 2355 GMT + EUROPE LONDON (United Kingdom): Boris Johnson tables a motion in Parliament for a general election - REGULAR UPDATES .Boris Johnson defends his motion - LIVE ONGOING - LIVE TBA .Scene outside Parliament when motion is voted - LIVE TBA .MPs vote the motion - LIVE TBA .Reactions after the vote - EDIT TBC BRUSSELS (Belgium): International solidarity conference on the Venezuelan refugee and migrant crisis - LIVE TBA BRUSSELS (Belgium): .Opening speech by Federica Mogherini - EDIT TO FOLLOW - LIVE 1715 GMT BRUSSELS (Belgium): .Interview with Carlos Holmes Trujillo, Foreign Affairs Minister of Colombia, on Venezuelan refugees crisis - EDIT 1900 GMT VATICAN CITY (Holy See): Press conference after the Signing of a document on assisted suicide by the three monotheistic religions - EDIT 1830 GMT MUNICH (Germany): Angela Merkel receives a price from the Jewish community - EDIT 2000 GMT + middle EAST AND NORTH AFRICA BAGHDAD (Iraq): Anti-government protests continue in Iraq - EDIT REGULAR UPDATES IDLIB (Syria): Syrians in Idlib village recall moment of operation that killed Islamic State group chief Baghdadi - EDIT 1900 GMT + SPORT BARCELONA (Spain): Football/Liga. Barcelona-Real Valladolid. Barca pre-match training and presser - EDIT 2000 GMT TUESDAY, OCTOBER 29, 2019 + NORTH AMERICA SANTA ROSA/LOS ANGELES (United States): Tens of thousands evacuated as fires spread - LIVE + EDIT TBA + LATIN AMERICA & CARIBBEAN LIMA (Peru): Constitutional court to decide whether or not to dissolve Peru Congress - EDIT TBA MORELIA (Mexico): Mexicans pick cempasuchil flowers ahead of the Day of the Dead - EDIT TBA SANTIAGO (Chile): March supporting a better healthcare system in Chile - LIVE 1530 GMT - EDIT TO FOLLOW SANTIAGO (Chile): Demonstrators organize the second "biggest march of Chile" at Italy Square in Santiago - LIVE 2100 GMT - EDIT TO FOLLOW MEXICO CITY (Mexico): Day of the Dead altar for victims of femicide in Mexico - LIVE 1700 GMT - EDIT TO FOLLOW + ASIA PACIFIC JAKARTA (Indonesia): One-year anniversary of Lion Air plane crash - FILE 0100 GMT HONG KONG (China): Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam expected to hold weekly press conference - LIVE 0130 GMT MUARA (Indonesia): A pig festival is held in Muslim-majority Indonesia to mark the latest revolt over halal tourism.

Held near Lake Toba, a popular crater lake in Sumatra island, the festival consists of events such as pig racing, chubbiest hog contests and pig-catching contest. IMAGES AND SOUNDBITES - EDIT TBC KOH RONG (Cambodia): Cambodian soldiers, divers scour island for missing Brit tourist - EDIT TBA HANOI (Vietnam): Vietnam International Fashion Week Fall-Winter 2019 opens - EDIT 1600 GMT + EUROPE STOCKHOLM (Sweden): Nordic Council summit - TBA STOCKHOLM (Sweden): .Opening of the summit - LIVE 1300 GMT - EDIT TO FOLLOW STOCKHOLM (Sweden): .Press conference by the Prime Minister of Sweden Stefan Lofven - LIVE 1525 GMT - EDIT TO FOLLOW BRUSSELS (Belgium): International solidarity conference on the Venezuelan refugee and migrant crisis: closing speech from Federica Mogherini - LIVE 0945 GMT - EDIT TO FOLLOW BRUSSELS (Belgium): .Federica Mogherini gives a press conference - LIVE 1015 GMT - EDIT TO FOLLOW PARIS (France): Work groups give their proposals to tackle domestic violence - LIVE 1015 GMT - EDIT TO FOLLOW PARIS (France): Hospital staff protest as budget for social security in 2020 is voted on in parliament - LIVE 1100 GMT - EDIT TO FOLLOW BRUSSELS (Belgium): Hearing on new European arrest warrant against Catalan ex-regional president Puigdemont - EDIT 1100 GMT PARIS (France): French President Emmanuel Macron inaugurates the European Jewish Centre. - LIVE 1700 GMT - EDIT TO FOLLOW + MIDDLE EAST AND NORTH AFRICA RIYADH (Saudi Arabia): Future Investment Initiative forum - LIVE TBA - EDIT TO FOLLOW DOHA (Qatar): Chairman of Munich Security Conference offer press statement at Doha's core group meeting. - EDIT TO FOLLOW - LIVE 1530 GMT TBC + SPORT TOKYO (Japan): Rugby/WC-2019. England team presser (coach plus four players) - LIVE 0430 GMT - EDIT TO FOLLOW TOKYO (Japan): Oly-2020. New Ariake Gymnastics Centre, one of Tokyo 2020 venues, to open to press - EDIT 0830 GMT MADRID (Spain): Football/Liga. Real Madrid-Leganes. Real pre-match training - EDIT 1200 GMT MADRID (Spain): Football/Liga. Real Madrid-Leganes. Real pre-match presser - EDIT 1430 GMT + FEATURES RIYADH (Saudi Arabia): Saudi Arabia hopes tourism pioneers will bring economic bonanza - EDIT 0100 GMT HELSINKI (Finland): Clean-up operation to remove ghost nets from the Baltic begins - PKG 0200 GMT LA MONTAÑITA (Colombia): Ex-FARC guerrillas clear Colombia fields they once mined - EDIT 0500 GMT PARIS (France): French rapper and singer Kalash speaks about his fifth album, "Diamond Rock" - EDIT 1100 GMT * SPORT : AFPTV Sport subscribers only Editorial contacts: Email: afptv@afp.com Europe (excluding France) desk: +44 207 776 2768 France desk: +33 1 40 41 79 40 Asia desk: +852 2829 6279 Middle East & North Africa desk: +357 22 391 450 Sub-Saharan Africa desk (Mon-Fri): +33 1 40 41 46 81 North America desk: +1 202 414 0664Latin America desk: +598 2 900 5095 ext. 257AFPTV LIVE MCR: +33 1 40 41 79 63

