UrduPoint.com

Aga Khan's Arc Boost As Tarnawa Gets Luck Of The Draw

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 51 seconds ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 06:00 PM

Aga Khan's Arc boost as Tarnawa gets luck of the draw

Paris, Sept 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :The Aga Khan's chances of winning a fifth Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe received a boost on Thursday as his runner Tarnawa received a more favourable draw than her market rival for favourite Adayar.

The Aga Khan last won Sunday's iconic race at Longchamp in 2008, but his chances of ending the drought have improved immeasurably with the tough-as-teak Tarnawa drawn three near the inside rail.

Trained in Ireland by two-time Melbourne Cup-winning trainer Dermot Weld, Tarnawa returns to a track where she won twice last year and will be ridden by Belgium-born ace Christophe Soumillon.

Soumillon rode the Aga Khan's last winner of the Arc, the peerless Zarkava, who stormed home despite having lost ground when she idled in the starting stalls.

Epsom Derby winner Adayar -- one of two runners trained by Charlie Appleby -- will break from stall 11.

He missed his intended Arc trial, the Prix Niel, earlier this month due to a setback in training.

Appleby's other runner, Hurricane Lane, is bidding to become the first horse to back up victory in the oldest classic, the English St Leger, with the Arc in the same year and has a much more benevolent starting stall in two.

There was just the one withdrawal from the 100th running of the race, English filly Teona, who had beaten the strongly-fancied Snowfall in the key Arc trial, the Prix Vermeille, on September 12.

Snowfall -- like Adayar supplemented for the Arc on Wednesday at a cost of 120000 Euros -- has been drawn nine.

Snowfall, who won the Epsom Oaks by a record 16 lengths in June, forms a three-horse raiding party from Irish trainer Aidan O'Brien.

"Everything is going well for Snowfall," said O'Brien. "Her performance in the Vermeille was a good one.

"She's got beaten but we're glad we ran her in it, as it gave us a chance to see how she would act on good ground at Longchamp.

"It's probably better to be beaten, without everything going to plan, than to be beaten on the big occasion." Last year's impressive Epsom Oaks winner love, who will be ridden by Frankie Dettori, and Broome make up the trio.

Trainer O'Brien will be hoping for a happier outcome this year to 2020 when he had to withdraw all four of his runners on the eve of the race due to an illegal substance being discovered in their feed.

The two Japanese runners hoping to end a 52-year-old mission to win the Arc (their first runner Speed Symboli was unplaced in 1969) have been drawn 14 and five respectively.

Chrono Genesis, the better fancied of the duo and with two-time British champion jockey Oisin Murphy on board, faces an uphill battle having been drawn 14.

The other Japanese runner, Deep bond and with Mikael Barzalona in the saddle, will start from stall five.

Related Topics

Drought Derby Broome Melbourne Same Ireland June September Sunday 2020 Market All From Race (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Love

Recent Stories

realme C25s Wins Accolades from the Technology Fra ..

Realme C25s Wins Accolades from the Technology Fraternity

6 minutes ago
 LCCI new office-bearers assume charge, set targets

LCCI new office-bearers assume charge, set targets

20 minutes ago
 ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier: 18 teams will t ..

ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier: 18 teams will take part in 16-day training ca ..

27 minutes ago
 WAM delivers Expo 2020 Dubai&#039;s message to wor ..

WAM delivers Expo 2020 Dubai&#039;s message to world in 19 languages

31 minutes ago
 Saba Qamar spills the beans for fans about her upc ..

Saba Qamar spills the beans for fans about her upcoming song

34 minutes ago
 AED6 billion of weeklong real estate transactions ..

AED6 billion of weeklong real estate transactions in Dubai

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.