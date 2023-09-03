Open Menu

Ahly, Wydad Could Meet In First African Football League Final

Faizan Hashmi Published September 03, 2023 | 01:20 AM

Ahly, Wydad could meet in first African Football League final

Johannesburg, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :Al Ahly of Egypt and Wydad Casablanca of Morocco, winners and runners-up respectively in the 2023 CAF Champions League, could clash again in the inaugural African Football League final.

Ahly are away to Simba of Tanzania in the opening match on October 20 and, if successful in the two-leg quarter-final, will meet Petro Luanda of Angola or Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa in the semi-finals.

Should Wydad overcome Enyimba of Nigeria at the last-eight stage, they will face TP Mazembe from the Democratic Republic of Congo or Esperance of Tunisia for a place in the final.

Matches between Ahly and Wydad are among the most anticipated in the continent with the Cairo outfit winning 2-1 and home and drawing 1-1 in the last Champions League final.

Each tie will be played over two legs with the final scheduled for November 5 and 11 in a competition offering a $10 million (EUR9.25 mn) prize pool.

CAF officials have said the original 24-club concept will be introduced for the 2024-2025 edition.

Draw Quarter-finals Simba (TAN) v Al Ahly (EGY) TP Mazembe (COD) v Esperance (TUN) Enyimba (NGR) v Wydad Casablanca (MAR) Petro Luanda (ANG) v Mamelodi Sundowns (RSA) Semi-finals Simba or Ahly v Petro or Sundowns Mazembe or Esperance v Enyimba or Wydad Note: Competition begins on October 20 and ends on November 11

Related Topics

Football Egypt Luanda Esperance Cairo Casablanca Tanzania Tunisia South Africa Congo Morocco Nigeria Angola Netherlands Antillean Guilder March October November From Million

Recent Stories

UAE win FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..

UAE win FEI Endurance World Championship for Young Riders &amp; Juniors for 4th ..

1 hour ago
 Hot, partly cloudy weather predicted for Lahore ci ..

Hot, partly cloudy weather predicted for Lahore city

2 hours ago
 IPP welcomes ECP decision to reduce time period fo ..

IPP welcomes ECP decision to reduce time period for delimitation

2 hours ago
 CM reviews Hazrat Data Gunj Baksh urs arrangements ..

CM reviews Hazrat Data Gunj Baksh urs arrangements

2 hours ago
 China Commits to Innovation-Driven Development

China Commits to Innovation-Driven Development

2 hours ago
 Motorcycling: Catalunya MotoGP sprint results

Motorcycling: Catalunya MotoGP sprint results

2 hours ago
Pakistan Navy Flotilla visits Iraq during overseas ..

Pakistan Navy Flotilla visits Iraq during overseas deployment

2 hours ago
 Former CM Sindh says PPP will tackle economic situ ..

Former CM Sindh says PPP will tackle economic situation if succeeded

2 hours ago
 Cars snatched from Karachi recovered in Hyderabad

Cars snatched from Karachi recovered in Hyderabad

2 hours ago
 Poets, scholars, researchers for digitalization of ..

Poets, scholars, researchers for digitalization of Shah Latif's poetry

2 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

2 hours ago
 Sainz gives Ferrari Italian GP hope after pipping ..

Sainz gives Ferrari Italian GP hope after pipping Verstappen to pole

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous