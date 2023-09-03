Ahly, Wydad could meet in first African Football League final

Johannesburg, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :Al Ahly of Egypt and Wydad Casablanca of Morocco, winners and runners-up respectively in the 2023 CAF Champions League, could clash again in the inaugural African Football League final.

Ahly are away to Simba of Tanzania in the opening match on October 20 and, if successful in the two-leg quarter-final, will meet Petro Luanda of Angola or Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa in the semi-finals.

Should Wydad overcome Enyimba of Nigeria at the last-eight stage, they will face TP Mazembe from the Democratic Republic of Congo or Esperance of Tunisia for a place in the final.

Matches between Ahly and Wydad are among the most anticipated in the continent with the Cairo outfit winning 2-1 and home and drawing 1-1 in the last Champions League final.

Each tie will be played over two legs with the final scheduled for November 5 and 11 in a competition offering a $10 million (EUR9.25 mn) prize pool.

CAF officials have said the original 24-club concept will be introduced for the 2024-2025 edition.

Draw Quarter-finals Simba (TAN) v Al Ahly (EGY) TP Mazembe (COD) v Esperance (TUN) Enyimba (NGR) v Wydad Casablanca (MAR) Petro Luanda (ANG) v Mamelodi Sundowns (RSA) Semi-finals Simba or Ahly v Petro or Sundowns Mazembe or Esperance v Enyimba or Wydad Note: Competition begins on October 20 and ends on November 11