Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Air Strikes Kill Dozens In Central Myanmar, UN Slams Attack

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 12, 2023 | 01:10 AM

Air strikes kill dozens in central Myanmar, UN slams attack

Bangkok, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :Dozens of people in Myanmar's central region were killed in air strikes Tuesday, according to local media reports and a witness contacted by AFP, as the United Nations urged the military to end its "campaign of violence".

The Southeast Asian country has been in chaos and its economy in tatters since the military seized power in February 2021 coup.

UN rights chief Volker Turk said he was "horrified" by the deadly air strikes whose victims he said included schoolchildren performing dances, with the global body calling for those responsible to be brought to justice.

The death toll from the early Tuesday morning strike on the remote Kanbalu township in Sagaing region is unclear.

At least 50 fatalities and dozens of injuries were reported by BBC Burmese, The Irrawaddy and Radio Free Asia.

The United Nations, while not confirming a toll, said several civilians were killed.

"It appears schoolchildren performing dances, as well as other civilians, attending an opening ceremony at the hall in Pazi Gyi village, Kanbalu Township, were among the victims," Turk said in a statement from Geneva, accusing Myanmar's military of once again disregarding "clear legal obligations... to protect civilians in the conduct of hostilities".

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "strongly condemns the attack by the Myanmar Armed Forces today (and) calls for those responsible to be held accountable," according to a statement by his spokesman Stephane Dujarric.

Guterres "reiterates his call for the military to end the campaign of violence against the Myanmar population throughout the country," the spokesman said.

Sagaing region -- near the country's second-largest city, Mandalay -- has put up some of the fiercest resistance to the military's rule, with intense fighting raging there for months.

Graphic video clips circulating on social media -- footage AFP has been unable to verify -- show bodies scattered among ruined homes.

"We are going to rescue you if we hear you screaming," one person could be heard saying in the video. "Please scream!" A rescuer connected to an anti-coup People's Defence Force group told AFP that women and children were among the dead.

After recovering bodies and transporting victims for medical treatment, he estimated the death toll could be up to 100.

- 'Great pain' - Before military aircraft strafed Pazi Gyi village, scores of locals had gathered to mark the opening of a local defence force office.

Myanmar's National Unity Government (NUG), a shadow body dominated by former lawmakers from ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi's party, condemned the strike as a "heinous act".

"We ... share the great pain felt by the families affected by this tragedy," it said in a statement.

The military, which accuses anti-coup fighters of being terrorists, has faced international condemnation for razing villages, mass killings and air strikes on civilians.

More than 30 people sheltering in a monastery were killed in Shan state in March.

Last year, a military air strike on a concert put on by the Kachin Independence Army in northern Kachin state killed around 50 people and wounded more than 70, the rebels said.

At a military parade last month, junta leader Min Aung Hlaing vowed to continue cracking down on opponents.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Army United Nations Condemnation Social Media San Sagaing Mandalay Geneva Independence Myanmar February March Women Media From Government Share Asia

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

29 minutes ago
 Most Noble Numbers online charity auction in Abu D ..

Most Noble Numbers online charity auction in Abu Dhabi raises over AED71mn for 1 ..

44 minutes ago
 e&amp;’s AGM approves cash dividends at AED 0.4 ..

E&amp;’s AGM approves cash dividends at AED 0.4 per share for H2 2022, and AED ..

1 hour ago
 Greece, Egypt Discuss Electricity Interconnection ..

Greece, Egypt Discuss Electricity Interconnection Project - Foreign Ministry

1 hour ago
 Coordinator COMSTECH calls on Vice Chancellor Punj ..

Coordinator COMSTECH calls on Vice Chancellor Punjab University Prof. Dr. Khalid ..

1 hour ago
 Aftermath of the AJK HC verdict; AJK CEC issues no ..

Aftermath of the AJK HC verdict; AJK CEC issues notification of Sardar Tanveer's ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.