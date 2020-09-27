AJK PM denounces unprovoked Indian firing at LoC

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) : Sep 27 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Sunday strongly denounced the Indian forces firing from across the Line of Control (LoC) on civil population of AJK as a result of which a Pakistani solider was martyred and property of civilian were damaged.

In a statement issued here, he said the nation was proud over the supreme sacrifices offered by Pakistan Armed forces for the defense of the motherland .

He paid tributes to the sacrifice offered by a Pakistani soldier for the defense of the motherland and made it clear the such cowardly attack by the Indian forces could not demoralize the will and determination of the people of Kashmir and they would continue their struggle till the complete liberation of occupied Kashmir from Indian clutches.

APP / AHR