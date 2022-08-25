Al-hamra to organize 'Voice of Punjab' from 31st

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Executive Director Farhat Jabeen on Thursday presided over a meeting to review registration process of 'Voice of Punjab' here at the Al-hamra Arts Center.

Speaking on the occasion, Farhat Jabeen said the competition would be a door to success for emerging singers as the 'Voice of Punjab' would promote singers in ghazal, songs, and folk music.

"Every singer may participate in this competition and take full advantage of the opportunity", she added.

She said an auditions would be held on August 31 while semi-finals and final would be held on September 2.

She said merit and transparency would be a top priority as the Al-hamra continuously conductedprogrammes which served the art and artistes in different ways.