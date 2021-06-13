Algeria cancels France 24 accreditation: state media

Algiers, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Algeria cancelled the accreditation of France 24, the communications ministry said Sunday, a day after parliamentary elections in the former French colony.

The move was due to the satellite news channel's "clear and repeated hostility towards our country and its institutions", the ministry and government spokesman Ammar Belhimer said in quotes carried by the APS news agency.