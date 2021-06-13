UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Algeria Cancels France 24 Accreditation: State Media

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 10:30 PM

Algeria cancels France 24 accreditation: state media

Algiers, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Algeria cancelled the accreditation of France 24, the communications ministry said Sunday, a day after parliamentary elections in the former French colony.

The move was due to the satellite news channel's "clear and repeated hostility towards our country and its institutions", the ministry and government spokesman Ammar Belhimer said in quotes carried by the APS news agency.

Related Topics

France Algeria Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates largest s ..

49 minutes ago

DoH showcases Abu Dhabi’s successful response to ..

49 minutes ago

National Programme for Artificial Intelligence sig ..

1 hour ago

Supreme Committee for the Sheikha Fatima bint Muba ..

1 hour ago

UAE Minister of State for Food and Water Security ..

1 hour ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak discusses cooperation with Iraq ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.