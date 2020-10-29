Algeria president transferred to German hospital: official

Algiers, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Algeria's president was transferred from hospital in Algiers to Germany on Wednesday, officials said, days after the 74-year-old went into self-isolation following reports of suspected coronavirus cases among his aides.

"The President of the Republic, Mr. Abdelmadjid Tebboune was transferred... to Germany for in-depth medical examinations on the recommendation of medical staff," a statement from the presidency said.

The transfer comes a day after Tebboune was admitted into hospital in Algeria's capital.