All Set to kick off 5-day polio eradication drive from March 29

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) : Mar 28 (APP):Like across Pakistan, all is set to launch the 5-day nation-wide polio-eradication drive in Azad Jammu & Kashmir from Monday ( March 29), official sources said on Sunday.

The campaign will continue till April 02, without any pause.

At least 6.50 lakh under 5 years of aged-children have been targeted to be administered the polio vaccine, the State Health Authorities said when contacted by this APP correspondent.

Only in AJK's capital town - Muzaffarabad, the target of 110,137 children up to five years of age, was set to be administered the anti-Polio vaccines and Vitamin -drops and for this purpose 438 mobile teams have been constituted and 63 fixed sites have been set up by the State Polio Eradication Committee. A total of 31 zones have been demarcated for conducting door to door drive under the supervision of 114 area in charges.

The state health department's Polio Eradication Committee has made adequate arrangement to executive the polio-eradication campaign in a befitting manner.

Devised SOPs to avert any harm of the pandemic, especially fastening mask and using sanitizer will be strictly implemented by both mobile teams, para-medical teams and the parents during the five-day nation-wide campaign.

Parents have been advised to fully cooperate the mobile teams by getting their children administered with the polio-vaccine by the mobile paramedical staff teams.

The fixed centers have been set up at the state-run hospitals, basic health units, rural health centers as well as various other spots to vaccinate the children with the anti-polio drops.

The total staff to be involved in the drive including mobile teams comprising over 4500 workers for visiting door to door to immunize the children of and under 5 years of age during the campaign throughout Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

It may be added that the state health authorities claimed that there no any case of polio disease to any child detected in any part of Azad Jammu & Kashmir during over last 21 years.

