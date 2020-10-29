UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Amazing Coup' As Ex-All Blacks Coach Joins Aussie League Club

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 10:10 AM

'Amazing coup' as ex-All Blacks coach joins Aussie league club

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :World Cup-winning former All Blacks coach Steve Hansen has agreed to act as a consultant for struggling Australian rugby league side Canterbury Bulldogs in what the club called "an amazing coup".

Hansen guided New Zealand to victory at the 2015 World Cup but his tenure ended after they finished third at last year's tournament in Japan.

He subsequently took up a job as director of rugby at Japanese side Toyota Verblitz, an off-field role that involved him acting as a mentor and adviser.

His duties as high-performance consultant at the Bulldogs next season will be similar, linking up with new coach Trent Barrett as the club looks to rebound from finishing 15th on the 16-team ladder this year.

Bulldogs chief executive Andrew Hill hailed Hansen as "one of the most highly respected figures throughout all of sports".

"Steve will work closely with our coaching and management staff, in addition to our players leadership group," he said.

"To be able to have someone with Steve's record and background work with our staff and players will be a great asset to our club," he added, calling it an "amazing coup".

Hansen was assistant coach when the All Blacks won the World Cup in 2011 and took over the top job for the 2015 title defence.

During his time at the helm, New Zealand were World Rugby's team of the year five times, won the Rugby Championship six times and retained the Bledisloe Cup, played annually against Australia, in all eight years.

Hansen's successor at the All Blacks, Ian Foster, said he was sure his old boss would do a great job.

"His ability to assist young coaches and help them grow is going to be fantastic, so I'm sure the Bulldogs will benefit greatly from him," he said.

Foster joked that he had taken steps to prevent Hansen poaching All Black talent for his new employers.

"I've had a call with him today and told him I've banned all our backs from answering any calls they get from him," he said.

However, fullback Aaron Smith was more interested in freebies than job offers, appealing for Hansen to "hook us up with some tickets, bro".

Related Topics

World Australia Sports Job Young Japan 2015 All From Toyota Top Coach New Zealand

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 29 October 2020

55 seconds ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

51 minutes ago

UAE launches humanitarian, development initiatives ..

10 hours ago

US Withdraws From Deal With China to Promote Sub-N ..

10 hours ago

Arab Coalition destroys six Houthi drones targetin ..

11 hours ago

26 countries together in honour of Frontline Heroe ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.